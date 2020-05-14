GWM Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE)

GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE) by 48.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,811 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 4,063.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $191,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 147.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $304,000.

Get iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of DVYE stock opened at $30.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.08. iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $25.51 and a 12-month high of $41.99.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.