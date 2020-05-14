GWM Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 35.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Global Payments by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,666,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Global Payments by 123.2% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after acquiring an additional 11,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Global Payments by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 19,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $162.96 on Thursday. Global Payments Inc has a one year low of $105.54 and a one year high of $209.62. The stock has a market cap of $52.36 billion, a PE ratio of 76.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $150.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

Several analysts have commented on GPN shares. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $230.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Global Payments from $182.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Stephens cut their target price on Global Payments from $208.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet raised Global Payments from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Global Payments from $196.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.10.

In other Global Payments news, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.51, for a total transaction of $814,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,710,024.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Guido Francesco Sacchi sold 8,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total value of $1,525,909.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,296,600.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,107 shares of company stock worth $3,080,496. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

