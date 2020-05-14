Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48,577 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of Ameriprise Financial worth $22,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 17,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,924,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,490,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,656,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 35,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,873,000 after buying an additional 16,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $117.37 on Thursday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.01 and a 1-year high of $180.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.65.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.88 by $1.53. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 40.26% and a net margin of 27.50%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 24.10%.

In other news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 52,160 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $9,254,748.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,433 shares in the company, valued at $12,319,497.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMP. Citigroup lowered their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $200.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $202.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.67.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

