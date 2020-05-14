State of Michigan Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its stake in Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKH. FMR LLC grew its position in Black Hills by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Black Hills by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Black Hills by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. 84.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Tony A. Jensen acquired 3,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.43 per share, with a total value of $199,889.03. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,773.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tony A. Jensen acquired 2,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.25 per share, with a total value of $148,005.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,236.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Black Hills in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Black Hills from $88.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America lowered Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank raised Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.13.

Shares of Black Hills stock opened at $57.51 on Thursday. Black Hills Corp has a fifty-two week low of $48.07 and a fifty-two week high of $87.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.77 and a 200 day moving average of $73.84.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.03). Black Hills had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $537.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Black Hills Corp will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 60.62%.

Black Hills Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

