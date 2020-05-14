Comerica Bank Grows Stake in ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM)

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.10% of ABM Industries worth $2,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in ABM Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 122.0% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 97.5% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of ABM Industries by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in ABM Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. 99.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABM. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. KeyCorp upgraded ABM Industries from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Maxim Group downgraded ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. William Blair raised ABM Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded ABM Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.67.

NYSE:ABM opened at $29.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.93. ABM Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.79 and a 1-year high of $42.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.32.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ABM Industries, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.10%.

In other news, EVP Rene Jacobsen sold 716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $27,616.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Diego Anthony Scaglione sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $105,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. The company offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical, and parking solutions.

