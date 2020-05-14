Total (EPA:FP) Given a €45.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Total (EPA:FP) has been assigned a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 44.74% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FP. Barclays set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a €28.50 ($33.14) price target on Total and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €48.00 ($55.81) price target on Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €36.00 ($41.86) price target on Total and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Total has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €39.04 ($45.40).

EPA:FP opened at €31.09 ($36.15) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €32.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is €41.90. Total has a 52 week low of €42.22 ($49.09) and a 52 week high of €49.33 ($57.36).

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

