AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Shares Down 6.6% on Analyst Downgrade

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)’s stock price traded down 6.6% on Wednesday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from $79.00 to $50.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. AMN Healthcare Services traded as low as $39.76 and last traded at $37.28, 679,410 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 10% from the average session volume of 618,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.91.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AMN. Cfra raised shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $81.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Sidoti decreased their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered AMN Healthcare Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AMN Healthcare Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.17.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Ralph Henderson sold 954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.78, for a total value of $74,202.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,036.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1,347.8% during the 4th quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.76 and a 200-day moving average of $62.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.44.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $602.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.19 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 5.13%. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

