Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Stock Price Down 4.2% on Analyst Downgrade

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK)’s share price dropped 4.2% on Wednesday after TheStreet downgraded the stock from a c rating to a d rating. The stock traded as low as $7.28 and last traded at $6.99, approximately 10,448,996 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 6,025,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.29.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $27.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Park Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.42.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

In other news, Director Thomas A. Natelli bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.34 per share, for a total transaction of $55,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 63,632 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,010.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas J. Baltimore, Jr. bought 78,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.52 per share, for a total transaction of $976,560.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 744,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,326,686.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 94,000 shares of company stock worth $1,181,156. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 44,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 163,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,236,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 70,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 83,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.57.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $599.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.02 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 25.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile (NYSE:PK)

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

Featured Article: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.