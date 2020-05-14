Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $87.00 to $125.00. The stock had previously closed at $125.10, but opened at $112.29. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Myokardia shares last traded at $106.82, with a volume of 2,653,309 shares changing hands.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Myokardia in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Myokardia in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Myokardia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Myokardia in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Myokardia from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.64.

In other Myokardia news, CFO Taylor C. Harris sold 1,305 shares of Myokardia stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.99, for a total transaction of $61,321.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,833.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anastasios Gianakakos sold 2,500 shares of Myokardia stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total transaction of $111,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,635,144.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,305 shares of company stock worth $3,142,147 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYOK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Myokardia in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Myokardia in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Myokardia in the first quarter worth $68,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Myokardia in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Myokardia in the first quarter worth $84,000.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -16.24 and a beta of 2.13.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.14). Research analysts forecast that Myokardia Inc will post -5.81 EPS for the current year.

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

