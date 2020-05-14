GENFIT S A/ADR (NASDAQ:GNFT) Trading Down 0.1% After Analyst Downgrade

Posted by on May 14th, 2020

GENFIT S A/ADR (NASDAQ:GNFT)’s stock price traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The company traded as low as $7.00 and last traded at $7.09, 14,666 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 79% from the average session volume of 71,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.10.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered GENFIT S A/ADR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered GENFIT S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered GENFIT S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley lowered GENFIT S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded GENFIT S A/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. GENFIT S A/ADR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in GENFIT S A/ADR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $454,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in GENFIT S A/ADR by 63.0% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 8,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in GENFIT S A/ADR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a current ratio of 6.68.

GENFIT S A/ADR Company Profile (NASDAQ:GNFT)

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions for metabolic, inflammatory, and autoimmune or fibrotic diseases affecting primarily the liver and gastro-enterology. The company's lead products include Elafibranor, which is in pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), as well as in Phase 2 study in patients with primary biliary cholangitis; and Nitazoxanide that is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of NASH-induced significant or severe fibrosis.

