Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $1.29 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Corteva in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 11th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Sheehan now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.29 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.46. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Corteva’s FY2020 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

Get Corteva alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CTVA. Bank of America cut shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Corteva currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.47.

CTVA stock opened at $23.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.80. Corteva has a fifty-two week low of $20.38 and a fifty-two week high of $32.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion and a PE ratio of -20.41.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Corteva had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 5.91%. Corteva’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Corteva by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.