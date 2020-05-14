TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

News articles about TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) have trended somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. TENCENT HOLDING/ADR earned a news impact score of 0.80 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the technology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected TENCENT HOLDING/ADR’s score:

OTCMKTS TCEHY opened at $55.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. TENCENT HOLDING/ADR has a 1-year low of $40.04 and a 1-year high of $58.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.89.

TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). TENCENT HOLDING/ADR had a net margin of 24.82% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $15.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.76 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that TENCENT HOLDING/ADR will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TCEHY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TENCENT HOLDING/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of TENCENT HOLDING/ADR from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

TENCENT HOLDING/ADR Company Profile

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides Internet value-added services (VAS) and online advertising services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, North America, Europe, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, and Others segments.

