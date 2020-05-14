TD Securities Boosts IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Price Target to C$30.00

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IGM. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$28.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of IGM Financial from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$44.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday.

Shares of TSE:IGM opened at C$27.95 on Monday. IGM Financial has a 52 week low of C$20.96 and a 52 week high of C$40.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$25.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$34.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.73. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion and a PE ratio of 8.96.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported C$0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$782.06 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IGM Financial will post 2.8399999 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.06%. IGM Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.12%.

About IGM Financial

IGM Financial Inc, a financial services company, manages and distributes investment funds and other managed asset products in Canada. The company operates through Investors Group, Mackenzie Investments, and Corporate and Other segments. The company also offers financial planning services, including investment, tax, retirement, education, risk management, and estate planning; strategic investment planning tools; mutual funds; iProfile, a portfolio management program; and separately managed accounts and fee-based brokerage accounts.

