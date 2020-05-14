Canaccord Genuity Raises IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Price Target to C$27.00

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on IGM. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of IGM Financial from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$44.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. TD Securities downgraded shares of IGM Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

Shares of IGM stock opened at C$27.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$25.67 and its 200 day moving average is C$34.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.73. IGM Financial has a 52-week low of C$20.96 and a 52-week high of C$40.38.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported C$0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$782.06 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that IGM Financial will post 2.8399999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.06%. IGM Financial’s payout ratio is currently 72.12%.

About IGM Financial

IGM Financial Inc, a financial services company, manages and distributes investment funds and other managed asset products in Canada. The company operates through Investors Group, Mackenzie Investments, and Corporate and Other segments. The company also offers financial planning services, including investment, tax, retirement, education, risk management, and estate planning; strategic investment planning tools; mutual funds; iProfile, a portfolio management program; and separately managed accounts and fee-based brokerage accounts.

