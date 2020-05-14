Critical Survey: Atento (NYSE:ATTO) vs. SINGAPORE TELEC/S (NYSE:SGAPY)

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) and SINGAPORE TELEC/S (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Atento and SINGAPORE TELEC/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atento 1 1 1 0 2.00 SINGAPORE TELEC/S 0 0 1 0 3.00

Atento currently has a consensus price target of $3.90, indicating a potential upside of 343.18%. Given Atento’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Atento is more favorable than SINGAPORE TELEC/S.

Risk and Volatility

Atento has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SINGAPORE TELEC/S has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.1% of Atento shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of SINGAPORE TELEC/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Atento and SINGAPORE TELEC/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atento -2.59% -6.60% -1.19% SINGAPORE TELEC/S 7.57% 8.98% 5.20%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Atento and SINGAPORE TELEC/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atento $1.71 billion 0.04 -$81.31 million ($0.32) -2.75 SINGAPORE TELEC/S $12.79 billion 2.41 $2.28 billion N/A N/A

SINGAPORE TELEC/S has higher revenue and earnings than Atento.

Summary

SINGAPORE TELEC/S beats Atento on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Atento Company Profile

Atento S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, collections, back office, applications-processing, credit-management, and technical support services. The company serves clients primarily in the telecommunications and financial services sectors; and in multi-sectors, including consumer goods, retail, public administration, healthcare, travel, and transportation and logistics, as well as technology and media. It provides its services and solutions through digital channels, which include SMS, email, chats, social media and apps, and others, as well as through voice and in-person. The company was formerly known as Atento Floatco S.A. Atento S.A. was founded in 1999 and is based in Findel, Luxembourg.

SINGAPORE TELEC/S Company Profile

Singapore Telecommunications Limited provides a portfolio of communication and technology, and infotainment services to consumers and businesses in Asia, Australia, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Group Consumer, Group Enterprise, and Group Digital Life. The Group Consumer segment engages in the carriage business, including mobile, pay TV, fixed broadband, and voice, as well as equipment sales. The Group Enterprise segment offers mobile, equipment sales, fixed voice and data, managed, cloud computing, cyber security, and IT and professional consulting services. The Group Digital Life segment is involved in the digital marketing, regional OTT video, and advanced analytics and intelligence businesses. The company also operates a venture capital fund that focuses its investments on technologies and solutions; and offers ICT solutions and marketing technology services. In addition, it offers inSing.com that provides hyper-local content, user reviews, and editorials, as well as business or service information; and Trustwave that enables businesses fight cybercrime, protect data, and reduce security risk. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

