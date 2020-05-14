TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR (OTCMKTS:TOELY) & FormFactor (OTCMKTS:FORM) Critical Analysis

TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR (OTCMKTS:TOELY) and FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR and FormFactor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR $11.50 billion 2.86 $2.23 billion $3.39 15.46 FormFactor $589.46 million 3.02 $39.35 million $0.81 28.88

TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than FormFactor. TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FormFactor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR and FormFactor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR 0 0 1 0 3.00 FormFactor 0 5 3 0 2.38

FormFactor has a consensus target price of $24.25, indicating a potential upside of 3.68%. Given FormFactor’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe FormFactor is more favorable than TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.8% of TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.1% of FormFactor shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of FormFactor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR and FormFactor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR N/A N/A N/A FormFactor 8.05% 11.68% 9.11%

Risk and Volatility

TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FormFactor has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

FormFactor beats TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, South Korea, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Semiconductor Production Equipment segment offers coaters/developers, plasma etch systems, and single wafer deposition systems and cleaning systems used in wafer processing; wafer probers used in wafer testing process; and electrochemical deposition systems and wafer bonders/debonders used in packaging processes. Its Flat Panel Display Production Equipment segment provides coaters/developers and plasma etch/ash systems for use in the manufacture of FPDs, as well as inkjet printing systems for manufacturing OLED panels. The company also offers logistic, facility maintenance, and insurance services. Tokyo Electron Limited was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, and thermal sub-systems, as well as provides related services. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies. It also provides probing systems for semiconductor design engineers to capture and analyze accurate data; integrated measurement systems that include test instrumentation, probe, cabling configurations, and software to enable fast, accurate, and on-wafer data collection for complex application and measurement needs; thermal subsystems that produce thermal chucks and other test systems used in probe stations. In addition, the company offers on-site probe card maintenance and service training, seminars, and telephone support services. FormFactor, Inc. markets and sells its products through direct sales force, manufacturers' representatives, and distributors in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Japan, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Livermore, California.

