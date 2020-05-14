Critical Contrast: Blue Capital Reinsurance (NYSE:BCRH) versus Atlas Financial (NYSE:AFH)

Blue Capital Reinsurance (NYSE:BCRH) and Atlas Financial (NASDAQ:AFH) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Capital Reinsurance and Atlas Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Capital Reinsurance -88.21% -26.92% -16.65% Atlas Financial -31.84% -812.66% -10.51%

This table compares Blue Capital Reinsurance and Atlas Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Capital Reinsurance $35.40 million 1.67 -$28.60 million N/A N/A Atlas Financial $221.77 million 0.02 -$80.01 million N/A N/A

Blue Capital Reinsurance has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Atlas Financial.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.8% of Blue Capital Reinsurance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.8% of Atlas Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Blue Capital Reinsurance shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.1% of Atlas Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Blue Capital Reinsurance has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlas Financial has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Blue Capital Reinsurance and Atlas Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Capital Reinsurance 0 0 0 0 N/A Atlas Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Atlas Financial beats Blue Capital Reinsurance on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Blue Capital Reinsurance Company Profile

Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides collateralized reinsurance in the property catastrophe market in the United States and internationally. It also invests in various insurance-linked securities. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Atlas Financial Company Profile

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in underwriting commercial automobile insurance policies in the United States. Its automobile insurance products provide insurance coverage in three primary areas, including liability, accident benefits, and physical damage. The company focuses on the light commercial automobile sector, including taxi cabs, non-emergency para-transit, limousine, livery, and business autos. The company distributes its insurance products through a network of retail independent agents. Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Schaumburg, Illinois.

