Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Stock Price Down 23.7% After Earnings Miss

Potbelly Corp (NASDAQ:PBPB)’s share price fell 23.7% on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $2.21 and last traded at $2.25, 673,628 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 126% from the average session volume of 298,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.95.

The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.09). Potbelly had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $87.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.20 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PBPB. ValuEngine downgraded Potbelly from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Potbelly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Potbelly during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Potbelly by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 5,746 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Potbelly by 95.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 10,380 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Potbelly by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 13,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Potbelly by 20.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $70.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.09.

Potbelly Company Profile (NASDAQ:PBPB)

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of February 25, 2019, the company operated approximately 400 shops in the United States; and approximately 50 franchisees operated shops in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, and India.

