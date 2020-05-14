Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Stock Price Down 15.1% After Earnings Miss

Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GOSS) shares traded down 15.1% during trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $13.35 and last traded at $13.48, 600,396 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 43% from the average session volume of 420,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.89.

The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.07).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Gossamer Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.43.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOSS. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio during the 1st quarter valued at $26,576,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,645,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,715,000 after purchasing an additional 897,311 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $12,415,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 396.5% in the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,815,000 after acquiring an additional 399,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,517,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,400,000 after acquiring an additional 365,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 11.09 and a current ratio of 11.09. The company has a market capitalization of $989.91 million, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.90.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial for chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, without nasal polyps, and chronic spontaneous urticarial; GB002, a platelet-derived growth factor, receptor kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, an oral small molecule that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and GB1275, an oral small molecule for the treatment of oncology indications.

