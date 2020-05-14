Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) Trading Down 10.9% on Disappointing Earnings

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) shares were down 10.9% during trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $9.74 and last traded at $9.75, approximately 564,138 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 100% from the average daily volume of 281,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.94.

The investment management company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $11.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.44 million. Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 49.63% and a return on equity of 7.16%.

Get Gladstone Investment alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.62%. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 109.09%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Gladstone Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush lowered Gladstone Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.75 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, National Securities assumed coverage on Gladstone Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gladstone Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

In other Gladstone Investment news, President David A. R. Dullum bought 8,000 shares of Gladstone Investment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.96 per share, with a total value of $63,680.00. Also, President David A. R. Dullum bought 10,000 shares of Gladstone Investment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.49 per share, for a total transaction of $104,900.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 110,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,508.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 26,500 shares of company stock worth $234,735 in the last three months. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 29,313 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 11,634 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 405,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 18,784 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,692 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 6,465 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 143,165 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 10,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 33,434 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 10,143 shares in the last quarter. 16.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.22. The stock has a market cap of $364.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.49.

About Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

Featured Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.