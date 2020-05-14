Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Shares Down 9.7% After Analyst Downgrade

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) shares dropped 9.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $15.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Nabors Industries traded as low as $15.31 and last traded at $16.25, approximately 944,033 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 165% from the average daily volume of 356,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.00.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Bernstein Bank started coverage on Nabors Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens dropped their price objective on Nabors Industries from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Scotiabank lowered Nabors Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered Nabors Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.23.
In other news, CFO William J. Restrepo bought 32,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.68 per share, for a total transaction of $54,146.40. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
The firm has a market cap of $151.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.46 and a 200-day moving average of $2.98.
Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($38.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($13.50) by ($25.00). The company had revenue of $715.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.32 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 20.73% and a negative net margin of 33.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($27.50) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -91.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR)
Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.
Featured Story: Understanding Stock Ratings
Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.