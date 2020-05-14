Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Shares Down 9.7% After Analyst Downgrade

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) shares dropped 9.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $15.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Nabors Industries traded as low as $15.31 and last traded at $16.25, approximately 944,033 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 165% from the average daily volume of 356,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Bernstein Bank started coverage on Nabors Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens dropped their price objective on Nabors Industries from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Scotiabank lowered Nabors Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered Nabors Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.23.

In other news, CFO William J. Restrepo bought 32,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.68 per share, for a total transaction of $54,146.40. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Nabors Industries by 49.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,569,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,398,000 after buying an additional 518,376 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its position in Nabors Industries by 421.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 66,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 53,868 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nabors Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Nabors Industries by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 785,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after buying an additional 122,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nabors Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $151.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.46 and a 200-day moving average of $2.98.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($38.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($13.50) by ($25.00). The company had revenue of $715.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.32 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 20.73% and a negative net margin of 33.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($27.50) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -91.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

