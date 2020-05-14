FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $16.90 Billion

Brokerages expect FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) to post sales of $16.90 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for FedEx’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $17.84 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.34 billion. FedEx reported sales of $17.81 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that FedEx will report full year sales of $68.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $68.20 billion to $69.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $70.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $64.95 billion to $72.47 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover FedEx.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.41. The company had revenue of $17.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.89 billion. FedEx had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 17.05%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS.

FDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $180.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $159.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $109.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.66, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.32. FedEx has a one year low of $88.69 and a one year high of $179.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $120.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.21.

In other news, EVP Alan B. Graf, Jr. sold 18,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total transaction of $2,080,416.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 201,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,214,014.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 155,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total value of $18,333,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FDX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $301,733,000. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in FedEx by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,136,330 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $744,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,883 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in FedEx by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,036,716 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $761,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,770 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,395,107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,109,329,000 after acquiring an additional 645,024 shares during the period. Finally, ValueAct Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

