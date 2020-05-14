Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Stock Price Down 8.8% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS) traded down 8.8% on Wednesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $4.00. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Evolus traded as low as $3.80 and last traded at $3.96, 605,155 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 9% from the average session volume of 665,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.34.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Evolus from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Evolus from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub cut Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.44.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EOLS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Evolus during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Evolus by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 230,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 41,046 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Evolus during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Evolus by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 24,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Evolus during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. 41.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $139.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.13 and a 200-day moving average of $9.49.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $10.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 million. Research analysts predict that Evolus Inc will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

About Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

