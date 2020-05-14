ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Trading Down 8.6% on Insider Selling

ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI)’s stock price traded down 8.6% during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $50.44 and last traded at $51.68, 556,971 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 13% from the average session volume of 642,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.52.

Specifically, Treasurer Markus J. Cappel sold 34,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $1,885,974.42. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 80,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,439,606.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas J. Schall sold 15,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.21, for a total transaction of $770,271.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,331,897 shares in the company, valued at $117,084,548.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 269,450 shares of company stock worth $13,767,342. 9.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on CCXI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $38.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ChemoCentryx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.29.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.28 and a beta of 2.08.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $6.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 79.28% and a negative net margin of 153.59%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ChemoCentryx Inc will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in ChemoCentryx during the first quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

About ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI)

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops new medications for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. The company targets the chemokine and chemoattractant systems to discover, develop, and commercialize orally-administered therapies. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis.

Featured Article: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.