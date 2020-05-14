Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Shares Down 8.1% on Insider Selling

Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)’s share price dropped 8.1% on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $30.85 and last traded at $31.41, approximately 521,927 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 636,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.19.

Specifically, COO John Champion Vii Bishop bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.18 per share, for a total transaction of $181,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,573.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director W Douglas Brown sold 4,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total value of $149,738.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,564.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

GTLS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Chart Industries from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. BidaskClub raised Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine raised Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $109.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.55.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.63.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $321.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.06 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 4.06%. Chart Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLS. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 284.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 863,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,270,000 after acquiring an additional 638,902 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Chart Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $28,675,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 189.6% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 577,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,957,000 after acquiring an additional 377,940 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 2,735.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 325,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,354,000 after acquiring an additional 313,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 384.0% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 332,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,624,000 after acquiring an additional 263,468 shares in the last quarter.

Chart Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.