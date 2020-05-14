Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) Shares Down 7.9% After Insider Selling

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNST) shares traded down 7.9% during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $41.76 and last traded at $45.84, 586,436 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 52% from the average session volume of 385,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.79.

Specifically, insider Adrian Senderowicz sold 9,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $469,534.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,266,593.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Patrick Trojer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $451,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,164 shares in the company, valued at $323,526.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,267 shares of company stock worth $3,251,915. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CNST. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Constellation Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub raised Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.70 and a beta of 3.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.66. The company has a quick ratio of 18.75, a current ratio of 18.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.01. On average, research analysts expect that Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 26.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 136.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 3,313 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 52.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 380,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,947,000 after buying an additional 130,100 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 110.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $248,000. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST)

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics that address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors.

