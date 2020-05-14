Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) Shares Down 7.6% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) fell 7.6% on Wednesday after Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $12.00. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Energy Transfer LP Unit traded as low as $6.81 and last traded at $6.94, 44,070,117 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 32% from the average session volume of 33,402,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.51.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays downgraded Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Energy Transfer LP Unit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.38.

Get Energy Transfer LP Unit alerts:

In other Energy Transfer LP Unit news, insider Marshall S. Mccrea III acquired 24,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.04 per share, with a total value of $193,764.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,714,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,868,519.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas E. Long acquired 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.75 per share, with a total value of $62,350.00. Over the last three months, insiders bought 6,314,000 shares of company stock valued at $58,854,477. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. grace capital acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.48.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $11.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 11.85%. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.58%. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.14%.

About Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

Read More: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.