Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Trading Down 6.6% After Analyst Downgrade

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) shares traded down 6.6% during trading on Wednesday after SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on the stock from $7.00 to $6.00. SunTrust Banks currently has a hold rating on the stock. Magnolia Oil & Gas traded as low as $4.91 and last traded at $5.08, 4,201,800 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 83% from the average session volume of 2,296,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.44.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on MGY. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Barclays lowered shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty cut their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.05.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen purchased 201,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,491,420.00. Corporate insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 12.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,319,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,280,000 after acquiring an additional 888,585 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 152.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,677,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827,137 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 3.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,579,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,316,000 after acquiring an additional 144,784 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 17.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,001,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,007,000 after acquiring an additional 596,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caymus Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at about $10,220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.15% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 2.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $181.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.42 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 1.84%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the business of acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company has oil and natural gas properties located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas primarily comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

