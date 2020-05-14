Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Trading Down 6.5% After Earnings Miss

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT)’s share price traded down 6.5% during trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $34.02 and last traded at $35.57, 1,926,177 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 58% from the average session volume of 1,219,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.06.

The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $20.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.52 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

In other news, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 20,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total transaction of $718,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, President Julie Rubinstein sold 80,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $3,040,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,040,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 331,820 shares of company stock worth $11,009,164 in the last ninety days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -35.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.99 and a 200 day moving average of $28.62.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

Featured Article: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.