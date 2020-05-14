Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Trading Down 6.3% on Analyst Downgrade

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)’s stock price was down 6.3% on Wednesday after Compass Point lowered their price target on the stock from $33.00 to $25.00. Compass Point currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co traded as low as $22.00 and last traded at $22.53, approximately 90,038,114 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 145% from the average daily volume of 36,770,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.04.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cfra upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.93.

In other Wells Fargo & Co news, Director Charles H. Noski acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.53 per share, for a total transaction of $590,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,185.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles W. Scharf acquired 173,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $4,963,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,916 shares in the company, valued at $5,075,720.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 119.5% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.57. The stock has a market cap of $104.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.85). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is 46.58%.

Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

