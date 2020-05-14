Analysts Anticipate United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $333.53 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) will announce sales of $333.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for United Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $321.70 million to $349.30 million. United Therapeutics posted sales of $373.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that United Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $1.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for United Therapeutics.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $356.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.68 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.58 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UTHR. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $119.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.50.

United Therapeutics stock opened at $113.08 on Thursday. United Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $74.31 and a 12-month high of $118.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.29. The company has a current ratio of 8.91, a quick ratio of 8.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

In other news, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 3,100 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.56, for a total value of $348,936.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,668. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Giltner sold 5,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,750 shares in the company, valued at $866,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,100 shares of company stock worth $1,837,686. 8.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in United Therapeutics by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 10,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 4,469 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 202,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,237,000 after purchasing an additional 5,999 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 17,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 7,415 shares in the last quarter. 361 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $659,000. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 233,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,147,000 after purchasing an additional 44,914 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

