Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Shares Down 6.2% After Analyst Downgrade

Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN)’s share price traded down 6.2% during trading on Wednesday after SVB Leerink lowered their price target on the stock from $6.50 to $5.30. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Sientra traded as low as $2.31 and last traded at $2.57, 3,116,179 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 144% from the average session volume of 1,279,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.74.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SIEN. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Sientra from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Sientra from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Sientra from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Sientra from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of Sientra from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sientra has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.26.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey M. Nugent sold 16,506 shares of Sientra stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $99,036.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 326,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,961,376. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Nugent sold 63,557 shares of Sientra stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total transaction of $375,621.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 326,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,955.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sientra by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 622,812 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sientra by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,401 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,023 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Sientra by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,904 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,026 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Sientra by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,765 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, X Square Capital LLC raised its holdings in Sientra by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 283,012 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the period. 84.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $120.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.25.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.08). Sientra had a negative net margin of 131.32% and a negative return on equity of 110.93%. The business had revenue of $16.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.70 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Sientra Inc will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

