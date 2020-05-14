NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Shares Down 6% After Insider Selling

NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN)’s share price was down 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $8.56 and last traded at $8.63, approximately 1,209,452 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 926,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.18.

Specifically, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total value of $49,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 59,613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $589,572.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,910,219.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 90,488 shares of company stock valued at $873,866. 16.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NPTN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of NeoPhotonics in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NeoPhotonics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.83.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $429.54 million, a PE ratio of 172.63, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.61.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.12. NeoPhotonics had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $97.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that NeoPhotonics Corp will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NPTN. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in NeoPhotonics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in NeoPhotonics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in NeoPhotonics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

