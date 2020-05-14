Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Stock Price Down 5.9% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) dropped 5.9% on Wednesday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from $33.00 to $30.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Suncor Energy traded as low as $15.71 and last traded at $15.85, approximately 5,331,242 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 7,914,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.84.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SU. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Suncor Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Suncor Energy from $53.00 to $24.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine raised Suncor Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy raised Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Suncor Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.06.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SU. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 13,079 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 27,848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 29,621 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 23,032 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 295.6% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 807 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. 66.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $25.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.95 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.25.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. Suncor Energy had a positive return on equity of 6.68% and a negative net margin of 5.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.151 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.57%.

About Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

