Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Trading 8.7% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) traded up 8.7% on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on the stock from $62.00 to $76.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Turning Point Therapeutics traded as high as $58.35 and last traded at $57.34, 852,375 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 136% from the average session volume of 360,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.73.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TPTX. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Turning Point Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

In other news, Director Jingrong Jean Cui sold 7,000 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total value of $360,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,301,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,925,756.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 153,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,240,298.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cutler Group LP raised its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. 78.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 29.57 and a current ratio of 29.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.96.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($1.03). Research analysts forecast that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -2.96 EPS for the current year.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

