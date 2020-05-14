Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Trading Down 5.4% on Analyst Downgrade

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT)’s stock price was down 5.4% on Wednesday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $46.00 to $40.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Health Catalyst traded as low as $25.57 and last traded at $28.26, approximately 2,013,640 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 201% from the average daily volume of 669,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.87.
HCAT has been the subject of several other reports. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Health Catalyst from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine raised Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Health Catalyst in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Health Catalyst in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Health Catalyst from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Health Catalyst currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.
In other Health Catalyst news, CTO Dale Sanders sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $697,675.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 176,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,475,572.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.39, for a total value of $272,942.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 85,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,177,192.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,957 shares of company stock worth $3,623,758 in the last ninety days.
The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.22. The company has a current ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $45.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.12 million. Health Catalyst’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT)
Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its products include analytics platform, accountable care and financial, benchmarking and comparative analytics, care management and population health, clinical analytics, operations and performance management, patient safety, and services.
Featured Article: Support Level
Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.