Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Trading Down 5.4% on Analyst Downgrade

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT)’s stock price was down 5.4% on Wednesday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $46.00 to $40.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Health Catalyst traded as low as $25.57 and last traded at $28.26, approximately 2,013,640 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 201% from the average daily volume of 669,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.87.

HCAT has been the subject of several other reports. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Health Catalyst from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine raised Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Health Catalyst in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Health Catalyst in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Health Catalyst from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Health Catalyst currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

In other Health Catalyst news, CTO Dale Sanders sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $697,675.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 176,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,475,572.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.39, for a total value of $272,942.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 85,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,177,192.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,957 shares of company stock worth $3,623,758 in the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,119,000. Global Thematic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,012,000. Nepsis Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 116,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 8,011 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 117,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,065,000 after purchasing an additional 14,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 62.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.22. The company has a current ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $45.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.12 million. Health Catalyst’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its products include analytics platform, accountable care and financial, benchmarking and comparative analytics, care management and population health, clinical analytics, operations and performance management, patient safety, and services.

Featured Article: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.