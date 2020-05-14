Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Shares Up 27.5% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) shares shot up 27.5% on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $27.49 and last traded at $26.13, 5,288,342 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 661% from the average session volume of 695,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.49.

The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $81.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.81 million. Progyny’s quarterly revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Progyny from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Progyny has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.

In other news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 67,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $1,527,800.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 8,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $188,711.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 600,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,302,221.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 146,816 shares of company stock valued at $3,321,332 in the last quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Progyny during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Progyny during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Progyny during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.18% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion and a PE ratio of 237.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.84.

Progyny Company Profile (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

