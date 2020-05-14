Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $45.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.57% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Deutsche Wohnen AG develops, manages and sells residential properties primarily in Germany and Europe. The company’s operating segments consists of Residential Property, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Deutsche Wohnen AG is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. “

DWHHF has been the topic of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Wohnen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DWHHF opened at $41.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.88. The firm has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. Deutsche Wohnen has a 52-week low of $30.53 and a 52-week high of $47.45.

Deutsche Wohnen SE, a residential property company, develops and manages residential properties in Germany and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 167,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,100 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

