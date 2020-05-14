Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Trading Down 5.6% After Insider Selling

Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) fell 5.6% on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $91.45 and last traded at $92.08, 2,716,206 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 23% from the average session volume of 2,212,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.55.

Specifically, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 652,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.32, for a total value of $66,148,585.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 6,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total transaction of $676,271.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,746.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

ALL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Allstate from $135.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Allstate from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cfra reduced their target price on Allstate from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Allstate from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $122.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.91.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.62. Allstate had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $9.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Allstate Corp will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,000,210,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Allstate by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,768,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $985,977,000 after buying an additional 1,105,269 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Allstate by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,142,737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $689,830,000 after buying an additional 118,787 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Allstate by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,609,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $630,750,000 after buying an additional 66,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Allstate by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,066,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $568,573,000 after buying an additional 133,397 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

