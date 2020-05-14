Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Stock Price Down 5.5% After Insider Selling

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT)’s stock price dropped 5.5% on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $13.12 and last traded at $13.30, approximately 951,633 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 1,015,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.07.

Specifically, insider Jim Steele sold 5,000 shares of Yext stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $79,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,859.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Tom Christopher Dixon sold 26,022 shares of Yext stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total value of $259,179.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 227,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,248.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 194,407 shares of company stock valued at $2,269,659. 17.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Yext alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Yext in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Yext from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.31.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 1.50.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Yext had a negative net margin of 40.67% and a negative return on equity of 55.70%. The firm had revenue of $81.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Yext Inc will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Yext by 890.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 24,567 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Yext by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 200,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after buying an additional 7,398 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Yext by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,218,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,986,000 after buying an additional 265,804 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Yext by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 433,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,247,000 after buying an additional 55,109 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Yext by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,586,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,657,000 after buying an additional 933,589 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Yext Company Profile (NYSE:YEXT)

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

Read More: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.