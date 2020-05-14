Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.17 Billion

Brokerages expect CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) to report $1.17 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for CF Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.20 billion and the lowest is $1.13 billion. CF Industries reported sales of $1.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that CF Industries will report full year sales of $4.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.08 billion to $4.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.23 billion to $4.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CF Industries.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $971.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.90 million. CF Industries had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CF. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $45.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of CF Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. CF Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.44.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,263,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in CF Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Exane Derivatives raised its position in CF Industries by 2,859.6% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in CF Industries by 911.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $24.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. CF Industries has a 12 month low of $19.73 and a 12 month high of $55.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CF Industries (CF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.