Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) Shares Up 5.2% After Dividend Announcement

Navios Maritime Acquisition Co. (NYSE:NNA)’s stock price was up 5.2% on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $5.13 and last traded at $5.02, approximately 193,600 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 244,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.77.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 23.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.78 and its 200-day moving average is $6.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.78.

Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $91.78 million for the quarter. Navios Maritime Acquisition had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 21.75%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 212,623 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 40,767 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $719,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $633,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,423 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.54% of the company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation provides marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns a fleet of crude oil, refined petroleum product, and chemical tankers. It charters its vessels to oil companies, refiners, and large vessel operators under long, medium, and short term charters.

