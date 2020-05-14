Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Zacks Investment Research downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. The stock had previously closed at $7.18, but opened at $7.47. Tilray shares last traded at $7.02, with a volume of 290,822 shares changing hands.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Benchmark dropped their price target on Tilray from $28.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tilray in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Tilray from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tilray in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on Tilray from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.66.

Get Tilray alerts:

In other news, Director Michael Auerbach sold 220,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total value of $1,628,847.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 588,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,341,698.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Tilray by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 15,007 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Tilray by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Tilray by 252.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 20,362 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.74. The company has a market capitalization of $931.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 3.29.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $52.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.37 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 191.75% and a negative return on equity of 46.96%. Tilray’s revenue for the quarter was up 127.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Tilray Inc will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Tilray Company Profile (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Read More: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.