LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $45.00. The stock had previously closed at $36.28, but opened at $36.24. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock. LivePerson shares last traded at $36.25, with a volume of 111,844 shares changing hands.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LPSN. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of LivePerson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of LivePerson from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $47.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.29.

In other news, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 30,000 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 11,374 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $347,134.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of LivePerson by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 18,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of LivePerson by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 49,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in LivePerson by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 97,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in LivePerson by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 42,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in LivePerson by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 10,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.40 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.23. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 37.65% and a negative return on equity of 57.53%. The firm had revenue of $79.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.71 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

