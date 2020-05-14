Short Interest in Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Expands By 7.5%

Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the April 15th total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flexible Solutions International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FSI opened at $1.29 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.75 million and a PE ratio of 9.21. Flexible Solutions International has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $4.74.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 million.

About Flexible Solutions International

Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products that save water and energy. It operates through the Energy and Water Conservation Products; and Biodegradable Polymers business segments. The Energy and Water Conservation Products segment consists of liquid swimming pool blanket which saves energy and water by inhibiting evaporation from the pool surface, and food-safe powdered form of the active ingredient within the liquid blanket.

