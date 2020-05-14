Analysts Expect 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $15.61 Million

Analysts expect 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) to report sales of $15.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for 1st Constitution Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $15.50 million and the highest is $15.71 million. 1st Constitution Bancorp reported sales of $13.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th.

On average, analysts expect that 1st Constitution Bancorp will report full-year sales of $62.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $62.24 million to $63.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $61.84 million, with estimates ranging from $59.87 million to $63.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for 1st Constitution Bancorp.

Get 1st Constitution Bancorp alerts:

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.08). 1st Constitution Bancorp had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $15.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.77 million.

FCCY has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th.

NASDAQ:FCCY opened at $11.82 on Thursday. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $22.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $130.78 million, a P/E ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 11th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.43%.

In other 1st Constitution Bancorp news, Director William M. Rue acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.97 per share, with a total value of $67,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 209,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,562,783.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John T. Andreacio acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.53 per share, for a total transaction of $97,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 14.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCCY. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in 1st Constitution Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $243,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, Siena Capital Partners GP LLC raised its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 152,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 22,246 shares during the period. 37.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

1st Constitution Bancorp Company Profile

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 1st Constitution Bancorp (FCCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Constitution Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Constitution Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.