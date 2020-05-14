Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Short Interest Up 12.8% in April

Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 94,400 shares, an increase of 12.8% from the April 15th total of 83,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSEAMERICAN CTO opened at $40.53 on Thursday. Consolidated-Tomoka Land has a fifty-two week low of $34.69 and a fifty-two week high of $68.64.

Consolidated-Tomoka Land (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $12.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 256.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 13,719 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,173,000 after acquiring an additional 13,857 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 451,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,205,000 after acquiring an additional 131,141 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 22,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $453,000.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CTO. TheStreet lowered shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land from $82.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

About Consolidated-Tomoka Land

Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate operating company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Income Properties, Commercial Loan Investments, Real Estate Operations, and Golf Operations. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties.

