Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Short Interest Up 12.8% in April

Posted by on May 14th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 94,400 shares, an increase of 12.8% from the April 15th total of 83,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSEAMERICAN CTO opened at $40.53 on Thursday. Consolidated-Tomoka Land has a fifty-two week low of $34.69 and a fifty-two week high of $68.64.

Consolidated-Tomoka Land (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $12.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 256.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 13,719 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,173,000 after acquiring an additional 13,857 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 451,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,205,000 after acquiring an additional 131,141 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 22,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $453,000.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CTO. TheStreet lowered shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land from $82.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

About Consolidated-Tomoka Land

Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate operating company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Income Properties, Commercial Loan Investments, Real Estate Operations, and Golf Operations. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties.

Further Reading: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated-Tomoka Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated-Tomoka Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Signature Bank Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $356.62 Million
Signature Bank Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $356.62 Million
Tilray Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade
Tilray Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade
LivePerson Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade
LivePerson Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade
Short Interest in Flexible Solutions International, Inc. Expands By 7.5%
Short Interest in Flexible Solutions International, Inc. Expands By 7.5%
Analysts Expect 1st Constitution Bancorp Will Post Quarterly Sales of $15.61 Million
Analysts Expect 1st Constitution Bancorp Will Post Quarterly Sales of $15.61 Million
Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. Short Interest Up 12.8% in April
Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. Short Interest Up 12.8% in April


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report