Analysts Anticipate Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $768.66 Million

Analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) will announce $768.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $794.97 million and the lowest is $700.20 million. Edwards Lifesciences reported sales of $1.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will report full-year sales of $4.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.05 billion to $4.47 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.71 billion to $5.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Edwards Lifesciences.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.22. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 24.71%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

EW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $241.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.52.

NYSE:EW opened at $214.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1-year low of $154.52 and a 1-year high of $247.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.16.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.93, for a total transaction of $162,697.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,973,723.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 1,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $181,852.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,210.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,303 shares of company stock worth $19,309,126 in the last three months. 1.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $821,638,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 17,004.8% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,354,703 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $255,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,783 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,457,984 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,040,003,000 after acquiring an additional 682,490 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,659,731 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,519,597,000 after acquiring an additional 458,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,092,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,887,918,000 after acquiring an additional 443,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

