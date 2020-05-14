Short Interest in Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Drops By 5.6%

Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 53,600 shares, a decline of 5.6% from the April 15th total of 56,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Delta Apparel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

In other news, CFO Deborah H. Merrill acquired 5,000 shares of Delta Apparel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,943,040. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Bradley Campbell acquired 2,000 shares of Delta Apparel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.77 per share, with a total value of $31,540.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,250 shares in the company, valued at $193,182.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Delta Apparel by 702.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Apparel in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Apparel in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Apparel by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,670 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Apparel in the 4th quarter valued at $247,000.

NYSEAMERICAN DLA opened at $10.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.04. Delta Apparel has a 52 week low of $7.53 and a 52 week high of $31.71.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $96.66 million for the quarter.

Delta Apparel Company Profile

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets a portfolio of lifestyle active wear apparel and related accessory products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It markets, distributes, manufactures, and sells unembellished knit apparel under the Soffe, Delta Platinum, Delta Pro Weight, and Delta Magnum Weight brands to various large licensed screen printers and small independent businesses.

