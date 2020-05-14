$648.35 Million in Sales Expected for E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) will report sales of $648.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for E*TRADE Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $629.00 million to $680.05 million. E*TRADE Financial reported sales of $685.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 16th.

On average, analysts expect that E*TRADE Financial will report full year sales of $2.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.59 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow E*TRADE Financial.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $707.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.59 million. E*TRADE Financial had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 15.84%. E*TRADE Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on ETFC. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. Compass Point cut shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.04.

E*TRADE Financial stock opened at $37.89 on Thursday. E*TRADE Financial has a 52 week low of $25.76 and a 52 week high of $57.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. E*TRADE Financial’s payout ratio is 13.90%.

In other E*TRADE Financial news, EVP Michael John Curcio sold 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $93,989.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,407,423.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in E*TRADE Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 1,478.9% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of E*TRADE Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 327.9% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of E*TRADE Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 94.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

E*TRADE Financial Company Profile

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

